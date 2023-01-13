3 Facundo Pellistri alternatives Watford should consider amid links with Manchester United starlet

Watford were linked with a move for Manchester United starlet Facundo Pellistri on Wednesday.

Watford boss Slaven Bilic is in the market for more options out wide and Pellistri is an option, The Telegraph has said.

Given the unpredictability of the January window though, it could be wise for the Hornets to weigh up some alternatives. Here, we put forward three names the Championship club should consider…

Reiss Nelson

Nelson looked as though his Arsenal career could be on course for a revival when he managed two goals and an assist against Nottingham Forest back in October. However, despite his eye-catching performance, game time has remained limited since.

He’s got plenty of experience at a high level but the priority has to be regular minutes now, and if Watford could offer him that, we could finally see Nelson maximise his untapped potential.

Marquinhos

Another Arsenal talent who could be worth keeping in mind is Marquinhos. Watford have enjoyed success with Brazilian talents before and the South American contingency at Vicarage Road could help the young winger settle in English football.

He too is still on the fringes of Mikel Arteta’s first-team and it would be intriguing to see what he could produce on the senior stage if given a chance to impress. The 19-year-old often looks to cut in on his stronger left foot and has proven himself as a goal threat in the U21s, netting four goals in five Premier League 2 games.

Oscar Bobb

Last but not least is Manchester City prodigy Bobb, who is impressing in U21s football once again.

The 19-year-old Norwegian is a serious creative threat, as proven by his tally of 10 assists in 12 Premier League 2 outings. Oslo-born Bobb can play on the left or right-hand side or through the middle as an attacking midfielder. He’s a skilful, graceful dribble and could cause havoc for Championship defenders if given a chance to impress.