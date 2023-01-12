Swiss side’s sporting director speaks out on Middlesbrough interest in star player

Middlesbrough-linked midfielder Ardon Jashari has been the topic of discussion for Luzern sporting director Remo Meyer in an interview with Pilatus Today.

Middlesbrough are keen to bolster their squad this window, in the hopes of boosting their chances of securing a place in the top six come the end of the season.

New boss Michael Carrick has worked wonders to get them from the bottom three to fifth place in such a short space of time, but they may need a couple of new additions to help maintain the momentum and keep pace with the division’s fellow play-off chasers.

One player they have reportedly identified as a target is Luzern and Switzerland midfielder Jashari. However, the pursuit may have hit a stumbling block after sporting director Meyer’s recent comments.

Speaking to Pilatus Today, he said an exit this month is unlikely, suggesting a bid must match or exceed their valuation and the move would have to benefit all parties.

“I currently don’t think it’s realistic that there will be a transfer with Ardon this winter,” he said.

“On the one hand, we have our clear ideas about the transfer fee. On the other hand, [a sale] must also suit the player.”

As well as Middlesbrough, the 20-year-old is also attracting attention from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic and Premier League side Leeds United.

A blow for Boro…

This comes as a blow for the Teessiders as a central midfielder is a priority position for them. They are looking for a long-term successor to the ageing Jonny Howson, and Jashari could well have fit the bill.

However, the move hasn’t been ruled out completely. The sporting director’s comments state that it isn’t realistic to think he would leave, but if a bid comes in that matches the Swiss side’s asking price from Middlesbrough, this could twist their arm into parting company as early as this month.

A deal could also well be revisited in the summer if Middlesbrough don’t get their man and they don’t turn their attention to other targets in the interim. They do face stiff competition from Celtic and Leeds United however, and so this could also prove difficult in their pursuit of the Switzerland international.