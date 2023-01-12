Swansea City facing obstacles in bid to reunite with 23-year-old attacker

Swansea City hold hope of reuniting with Hannes Wolf this month, but the Swansea Independent states obstacles are making a deal difficult.

Swansea City brought Austrian attacker Wolf to South Wales this time last year. He proved a popular figure with the Swans too, managing two goals and three assists in 19 outings in the Championship.

Since then, he’s remained with Borussia Monchengladbach, but chances have been few and far between. Wolf made four substitute appearances in the early stages of the Bundesliga season but he’s been absent since through a shoulder injury.

He has been playing again in training games and now, it has been claimed the Swans are still keen on a reunion.

The Swansea Independent has said the Championship side failed with an attempt to sign Wolf again last month but are still hopeful that he could return before the end of the window. However, the report does say the likelihood of a deal is slim with numerous factors hindering talks.

Time will tell…

After his previous time in loan in South Wales, Wolf will know all about how Russell Martin operates and how he likes to set up his side. That would make the settling in process much smoother than it would for a completely new addition, rather than a returning favourite.

He was a popular figure during his previous stint and he’s most certainly got untapped potential. Injuries have hampered his progress in Germany though and after continued struggles this season, a change of scenery could be best for Wolf.

Returning to these shores could be an ideal move for both, but it remains to be seen if the reported obstacles can be overcome before the end of the month.