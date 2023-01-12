Sunderland ace back in training and in contention to feature v Swansea City this weekend

Danny Batth is back in training for Sunderland and in contention to feature v Swansea City this weekend, says Sunderland Echo’s Phil Smith.

Batth, 32, has missed Sunderland’s last four fixtures with a calf injury. But the centre-back is back in training and is in contention to make a return to action v Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday.

Smith took to Twitter to reveal the news, whilst also revealing that full-back Niall Huggins has made a return to training as well, but the 22-year-old will not be in contention for this weekend’s game.

Batth joined Sunderland from Stoke City midway through the last campaign. He featured 12 times in League One and helped the Black Cats on their way to promotion to the Championship, and he’s since become a regular in the side this season.

The Englishman has played 23 times in the Championship so far this season and his return to action will be a huge boost for Tony Mowbray, whose side currently sit in 8th place of the table after a run of just one defeat in eight.

Huggins meanwhile has really struggled with injury since joining the club in 2021, having made just three league appearances for the Black Cats since then.

The weeks ahead for Sunderland…

Sunderland go up against Swansea City this weekend before games against Middlesbrough, Millwall, Reading, and QPR, with an FA Cup clash away at Fulham following the Boro clash.

The next few weeks are pivotal for Sunderland in their bid for an unexpected top-six finish this season and Mowbray will need to rotate his squad appropriately, and hope that all of his injured players can get back to full fitness quickly.

Batth is an experienced pro and a well-liked name among the Sunderland faithful. Having him available will be a real plus for Sunderland but Mowbray surely won’t rush him back to action.

Sunderland v Swansea kicks off at 3pm this weekend.