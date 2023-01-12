Sheffield Wednesday interested in 29-year-old Cardiff City man

Sheffield Wednesday are weighing up a move for Cardiff City centre-back Curtis Nelson, according to The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday have already taken on a Cardiff City centre-back this season with Mark McGuinness having arrived on a season-long loan from the South Wales side. But Darren Moore’s side are looking to bolster their options this month to help their chances of promotion.

They have identified McGuinness’ fellow Bluebird Nelson as a potential new signing, with The Star reporting their is interest in the 29-year-old.

The defender has played just 10 times in all competitions, with only half of those being starts. However, he did captain the side in the FA Cup third round clash with Leeds United last weekend, and so it seems he is still a valued member of the squad.

However, the same report states that he may be available this month, and so the Owls may look to cement their interest with a bid before the transfer deadline.

A good option for Sheffield Wednesday…

With Moore’s side vying for an automatic promotion spot come the end of the season they could need a couple of reinforcements in order to get over the line. Nelson has been a regular at every club he has been at and has vital experience playing in the EFL up and down the divisions.

He would be a good option for Sheffield Wednesday should he sign on the dotted line before the deadline at the end of the month. Nelson would likely come straight into the first-team fold and could be a difference maker.

The interest also comes at a time when Nelson’s current side Cardiff City are reportedly considering recalling Sheffield Wednesday loanee McGuinness, and so he could be a direct replacement should both the move and the recall come to fruition over the coming weeks.