Rowett reveals stance on potential Millwall player exit as transfer interest emerges

Millwall boss Gary Rowett says there’s interest in midfielder George Evans, but the Lions boss has played down a potential exit for the 28-year-old.

Evans has featured just seven times in the Championship this season. The Englishman has been used mainly as a late substitute in games and now Millwall boss Rowett has revealed that there’s interest in the ex-Derby County man.

He told Southwark News:

“There’s a bit of interest rather than offers.”

But Rowett doesn’t seem keen on sanctioning an exit for Evans, given the fact his side are relatively low on numbers in the middle of the park.

Rowett added:

“You’ve got to try and be fair, but you’ve also got to think about your own squad. At this moment in time, we’re a little bit light in numbers, so until we get players in I don’t foresee anyone going out.”

Evans arrived at The Den during the 2020/21 season and he’s since racked up 49 Championship appearances for the club, scoring twice.

Millwall currently sit in 6th place of the table having lost just one of their last eight in the Championship, with the Lions thumping Rotherham United 3-0 in their last outing.

1 of 15 Which of these clubs has Tom Ince NOT played for? Derby County Ipswich Town Luton Town Nottingham Forest

New signings on the way?

Rowett’s wording there; ‘until we get new players in’, suggests that Millwall are looking to strengthen during the transfer window this month, but also that nothing seems close to happening just yet.

Millwall are certainly in a good position going into the business end of the season and after three failed attempts at securing a top-six finish under Rowett, the club might yet throw a bit of money around this month in a bid to ensure they finish in their current position, or higher.

For Evans, it seems like he might be kept around for a little longer yet. But some new arrivals this month could easily see Rowett sanction the midfielder’s exit from the club.

Millwall take on Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.