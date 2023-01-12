Reporter reveals whether or not Manchester United have an option to buy Burnley’s Wout Weghorst ahead of reported loan move

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says that Manchester United do not have an option to buy Burnley’s Wout Weghorst, who is closing in on a loan move to Old Trafford.

In what will be one of the more unexpected moves in this month’s transfer window, Burnley and Holland striker Weghorst, 30, looks set to join Manchester United on loan until the end of this season.

United’s interest emerged just a few days ago and after a turbulent 72 hours, Weghorst’s loan spell with Turkish side Besiktas looks to have come to a premature and somewhat controversial end, paving the way for his move to Manchester United.

The striker joined Burnley in the 2021 January transfer window with the Clarets paying a reported £12million to Wolfsburg for the player.

Whether or not Burnley were open to a permanent sale of the player was previously unknown. But Crook has now revealed that United will not have an option to buy Weghorst, suggesting that Burnley have future plans for the Dutchman:

Understand there is no buy option in the deal. Straight loan until the summer. https://t.co/HUzMFyUxuu — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 12, 2023

Does Weghorst have a Burnley future?

Weghorst remains under contract at Burnley until 2025. The club paid well for him last year and they’ll no doubt be keen to see him prevail in a Burnley shirt next season.

But whether or not Weghorst will want to stay at Turf Moor remains to be seen. He didn’t seem keen on playing for Burnley in the Championship and as soon as United’s interest emerged, it looked like he wanted out of Besiktas.

He looks set to get his move and now he has to deliver. If he does then Burnley might have to field a lot of interest in the player next summer, and if he doesn’t want to play for the club under Vincent Kompany then the Clarets will surely cash in.

But if Weghorst fails to impress at United then Burnley might have an issue on their hands, but that remains to be seen.

Burnley face Coventry City in the Championship this weekend.