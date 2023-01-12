Report reveals truth behind recent Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City transfer claims

Reports claiming that Blackburn Rovers have had a failed bid for Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell are wide of the mark, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

Cantwell, 24, looks set to be leaving Norwich City this month. Rangers are being heavily linked with a move for the midfielder whilst reports have claimed that the Canaries had knocked back a bid from a mystery Championship side for Cantwell.

And then The Sun claimed that Blackburn Rovers were the side to have had a bid rejected. But an emerging report from Lancashire Telegraph says that this claim is untrue, despite Rovers’ links to Cantwell last summer. Cantwell has played 18 times in the Championship this season but hasn’t played in any of Norwich’s last six games.

And with David Wagner having replaced Dean Smith at Carrow Road, it adds another element of uncertainty to Cantwell’s future at the club, with a move during this month’s transfer window looking increasingly likely.

Blackburn Rovers currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table whilst Norwich City sit in 11th, and six points behind Rovers.

The future for Cantwell…

With his Carrow Road contract expiring at the end of this season, Cantwell’s future seems to be very much up in the air and what this month might hold for him is anyone’s guess.

Reports indicate that he could be on the move and he’ll have no shortage of suitors, despite his struggles in recent seasons.

Rangers seem to have a genuine interest in the Norwich man and for Cantwell, that would be an exciting move. But whether the Gers are ready to come to the negotiating table remains to be seen.

The Englishman may well get a chance to impress new boss Wagner this weekend when his side travel to Preston North End.