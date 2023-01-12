QPR, Stoke, Swansea City all want Arsenal youngster on permanent deal

QPR, Stoke City and Swansea City are competing to sign Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith this month, with the Gunners willing to accept offers, according to Football Insider.

Sides in the second tier are always looking for younger players from the Premier League to bolster their squads and be long-term options in the first-team fold. There have been plenty of success stories in recent seasons and the likes of QPR, Stoke City and Swansea City will be hoping for something similar with their pursuit of Arsenal’s Smith.

The 22-year-old has been a regular for the Gunners’ development squads but Mikel Arteta’s side are now willing to listen to offers both permanent and loans, and so this has put several clubs on high alert.

The Championship trio are all interested in pursuing a permanent deal, according to the report from Football Insider. Although they are just three of several sides monitoring the midfielder, with clubs in Europe also keen.

Smith has experience in the EFL having spent time out on loan at the likes of Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers, and so should be able to slot straight in should a move to the second tier materialise.

A good move for all parties…

If Smith was to make a move down to the Championship it would look to be a good move for all parties. At 22 years old, the player is at a stage in his footballing career where he needs to be getting regular minutes out on the pitch at senior level and a move to one of the three aforementioned clubs would provide him with that opportunity.

QPR, Stoke City or Swansea City would of course benefit too, as they would be getting a midfielder with high pedigree and bags of potential, who also has experience playing in the Football League during his loan spells away from the Emirates.

Although Arsenal aren’t likely to be demanding a high fee for the player, it will also be money in their pockets to spend elsewhere, and so it is no surprise to see him up for sale given how far down the pecking order he finds himself at the moment.