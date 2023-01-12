Preston North End set to sign Manchester City man on loan

Preston North End are set to sign Manchester City forward Liam Delap on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, reports John Percy.

Delap, 19, joined Preston’s Championship rivals Stoke City on loan last summer. The move created a lot of excitement surrounding the highly-regarded striker, but he failed to delver, scoring just three times in 22 Championship outings for the Potters.

Yesterday, Percy revealed on Twitter that Manchester City were set to recall Delap amid loan interest from several Championship clubs. And now, Percy has revealed that Delap is set to join Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End on loan for the remainder of this Championship season.

Manchester City have recalled striker Liam Delap from Stoke… he is now signing for Preston on loan for the rest of the season #pnefc https://t.co/lajrnW0k0M — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 12, 2023

Preston currently sit in 10th place of the Championship table but have endured some struggles in front of goal this season. Last season’s top scorer Emil Riis has only scored five in the league so far this season, with Sean Maguire and Troy Parrott having both been injured. Ched Evans has scored six in what’s been a decent season so far for him.

Delap to Deepdale…

Delap certainly arrived at Stoke City as a very well-regarded striker. But he struggled at the club. A change in manager and an overall poor season for the Potters won’t have helped his cause, but playing for more in form Preston side, with more quality attacking players around him should help to get Delap’s season back on track.

He showed glimpses of what he’s capable of at Stoke – he’s a powerful striker who loves to run at defenders, and run in behind too, so he’ll definitely offer Lowe something a bit different compared to the likes of Riis and Evans for example.

Preston return to action v Norwich City this weekend.