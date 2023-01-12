Portsmouth man wanted in the National League after difficult EFL stint

Portsmouth defender Haji Mnoga is attracting interest from National League clubs, reporter Andrew Moon has said on Twitter.

Portsmouth opted to send Mnoga to League Two side Gillingham in the summer, giving him his first proper shot at regular first-team football in the EFL.

It seemed the logical next step for the promising defender at the time. He had impressed in non-league football with Weymouth but amid the Gills’ struggles, it has been a tough season so far for Mnoga too.

The Tanzanian defender has played just five times for Gillingham and despite wide reports of a Portsmouth recall, his return to Fratton Park has not been made official at this stage.

Now, Mnoga is drawing National League interest, reporter Moon has said.

Rules mean that the defender can not play for another EFL club this season having already featured for both Portsmouth and loan club Gillingham, so it seems another non-league stint could be on the cards for Mnoga if he is to have a change of scenery this winter.

A few National League clubs keen on taking Haji Mnoga on loan from #Pompey. He cannot go to another EFL club due to the slightly odd rule of only being able to play for 2 clubs in the same season — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) January 12, 2023

Best for Mnoga?

Obviously the loan move hasn’t gone as anyone would have hoped. Mnoga has struggled for minutes and Gillingham are deep in relegation battle, so this winter provides the perfect chance for the situation to be reassessed.

If rules mean he can’t go to another EFL side, a return to the National League looks to be the best option.

Mnoga has already impressed at that level and after such a tough season to date, it could be a good move to get the Portsmouth-born prodigy back on track and to get some confidence back into him. It remains to be seen how the situation pans out, but a new move seems the best option.