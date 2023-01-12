Peterborough United man subject of ambitious interest from League Two strugglers, report claims

Peterborough United man Jack Marriott has been the subject of an ambitious approach from League Two relegation candidates Gillingham, Football League World has claimed.

Peterborough United striker Marriott’s return to the club hasn’t gone quite as many would have hoped.

The former League One golden boot winner returned to London Road in the summer of 2021 and despite a respectable return of nine goals in 28 Championship games, Posh were relegated to League One again.

Under Grant McCann though, he fell out of favour and it emerged that the striker had expressed a desire to move on.

Now, claims from Football League World have said League Two strugglers Gillingham have made an ambitious approach for Marriott. The Gills are in dire need of goals having scored an abysmal seven times in 23 fourth-tier games.

A tough one to see happening…

You have to respect Gillingham’s ambition in reportedly pursuing a player of Marriott’s pedigree. However, it’s a really tough deal to see happening.

Marriott managed a respectable tally in an injury-hit Championship campaign not even a season ago and despite his struggles at Posh, he’s far above the level the Gills currently find themselves at.

Besides, it has emerged that he might yet stay at Peterborough United. The manager who brought him back to London Road, Darren Ferguson, is now back in charge of the Posh, and he could yet persuade Marriott to remain.

It remains to be seen just how Marriott’s situation pans out, with many certain he can still have an important role to play for the club. However, even if a move away is sanctioned, it would be a real surprise to see him move to the side who currently sit at the very bottom of the EFL ladder.