Out of favour Millwall man agrees permanent exit – announcement expected imminently

Millwall defender Hayden Muller has agreed a permanent exit and an announcement is expected imminently, News at Den has reported.

Millwall man Muller has found game time out on loan since making his way through the club’s youth academy.

He’s played four times for the Lions’ first-team while also featuring for their U18s, also picking up experience out on loan in Scotland with St. Johnstone. However, he’s remained at The Den so far this season but has been unable to break into the side.

Now, reports have said the 20-year-old defender is on the brink of a permanent exit.

News at Den reports that Muller has agreed a move to an unnamed club and an announcement is expected to come imminently.

Only the paperwork remains before the deal is made official with all the relevant parties agreeing to the switch, so it will be interesting to see just where the Croydon-born defender heads.

The right time for a new start?

It seems highly unlikely that a first-team breakthrough is on the cards for Muller at Millwall, so a fresh start with a new club seems like the best option for the promising defender.

He’s got some Championship and Scottish Premiership experience under his belt and at just 20, it will be hoped the best years of his career are still ahead of him. Regular game time will be important if he’s to maximise his potential though, so it will be vital that he gets just that at his next club.

His departure may well free the space for another emerging defender from Millwall’s academy to push their way up the ranks too, so it will be interesting to see if anyone can stake a claim for a more prevalent role in the academy sides in the coming weeks and months.