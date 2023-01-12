Opinion: Newly-available Brentford man could be ideal Watford signing as Manchester United transfer blow emerges

Watford have been linked with a move for Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri, but it appears that the youngster isn’t keen on a Championship move.

Going into this month’s transfer window, Watford boss Slaven Bilic revealed that he wanted to bolster his options in the middle of the park and in the wider areas too. And yesterday, reports emerged linking the Hornets with a loan swoop for United youngster Pellistri.

But it’s since been suggested that the 21-year-old doesn’t fancy a loan move to the Championship this month and so Watford’s pursuit of the Uruguayan may have been short-lived. But one player who could be an ideal target for Watford, and who looks set to be available for transfer this month, is Brentford’s Sergi Canos.

Sergi surely a good signing for Watford…

Former Barcelona and Liverpool youngster Canos has been with Brentford since joining in the 2016/17 season. He’s since racked up 247 appearances in all competitions for the Bees, scoring 36 goals along the way and playing an important role in their 2021 promotion to the Premier League.

He netted nine goals and assisted eight more during the 2020/21 Championship campaign, featuring 41 times in the competition. But he’s featured just five times in the league this season after playing regularly last time round, and now reports have emerged claiming that Brentford are open to letting him go this month.

It seems like Brentford would prefer a permanent sale, but a loan move could still be a realistic option and a temporary move to Watford would be a good move for Canos, who can play in a wider role and also in a more central role too. Canos is only 25 years old but he has bags of experience for his age, with a lot of his games having come in the Championship as well.

He’s also a player who boasts great technicality ability and flair, and he has a keen eye for scoring goals and for creating goals too, so he’d be a real coup for a lot of teams in the Championship. Canos to Watford seems like a realistic move and for Watford, who want midfield additions but are seemingly no closer to making any, Canos’ emerging availability may yet grab their attention.

If a loan move or even a permanent one can be agreed, it’d be a great signing for Bilic’s side, who return to action v Blackpool this weekend.