Nathan Jones eyeing Southampton reunion with Luton Town favourite

Southampton boss Nathan Jones is interested in reuniting with Luton Town star James Bree, Hampshire Live has claimed.

Luton Town lost manager Jones for a second time back in November. He left to assume the vacant post as Southampton manager following Ralph Hasenhuttl’s departure from St. Mary’s.

Since then, the Welshman has had his fair share of critics while the Hatters have named Rob Edwards as their new boss, with the ex-Watford manager now on a three-game winning streak.

Now though, with the January transfer window well underway, Jones is keen on reuniting with one of his former Luton favourites.

Hampshire Live states that Luton Town have identified right-sided star Bree as a potential target for this month.

Bree, 25, has played every minute in the Championship for the Hatters this season. He’s continued to impress when deployed as a full-back or at wing-back, also stepping into the back three to play as a right-sided centre-back at times.

Fulham have also been credited with interest, but Edwards recently said he had heard nothing of anything concrete.

A fight to keep Bree?

There’s no doubt that Luton Town will be determined to hold onto Bree given just how important he is for the club.

However, with a second round of Premier League links now emerging, the Hatters could have a fight on their hands to hold onto the Wakefield-born star, especially with former boss Jones keen on a reunion.

The ex-Aston Villa starlet has thrived under the Welshman’s management and a chance to do so again in the top-flight could be an attractive prospect. It remains to be seen how the situation pans out though, with over two weeks still left in the transfer window.