Michael Duff reveals Barnsley transfer latest and planned meeting with club officials

Barnsley manager Michael Duff says the club aren’t close to any new signings, and that there’s been no bids for any of his first-team players as of yet.

Barnsley entered this month’s transfer window in a really strong position in the League One table. After relegation from the Championship last time round, many expected them to struggle this season, and that looked to be the case after their slow start to the campaign.

But Duff has slowly galvanised this Barnsley side and now the Tykes look set to challenge for a spot in the top-six this season. And to ensure that, Barnsley will need to recruits in the transfer window this month – Max Watters has already arrived on loan from Cardiff City but as things stand, nothing else is close.

Duff told Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane:

Duff said no deals were particularly close right now. No bids for any Reds first team players and confident of keeping them all. Due to meet with CEO Khaled El-Ahmad and recruitment team today for ‘big meeting.’ #barnsleyfc — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) January 12, 2023

And as per O’Kane’s tweet, Duff is set to meet with Barnsley’s recruitment team and Tykes CEO Khaled El-Ahmad. Barnsley’s recruitment in previous season has been impressive and fans will be hoping to see some big names join the club this month, in a bid to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

Tykes’ transfer plans…

Barnsley are now on the lookout for a defensive signing after the recent injury to Tom Edwards. Fans may have been hoping to see some more attacking arrivals this month with Barnsley having scored 30 goals in 23 league games so far this season, but plans can change quickly.

There’ll be plenty of options for Duff in the transfer market and Oakwell will surely prove to be an attractive place for Championship clubs and maybe even Premier League clubs to send their players, given the Tykes’ positive form in the league.

Time is running out though and Duff will want bodies over the line sooner rather than later.

Barnsley return to action v Charlton Athletic this weekend.