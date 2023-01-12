League One and League Two clubs eyeing Walsall ace – deal expiring in the summer

Walsall star Liam Kinsella has a number of clubs on red alert with his contract up in the summer, as per reports from The Real EFL.

Kinsella has been a stalwart in the Walsall midfield for the best part of a decade now.

He came through their youth academy and has gone on to amass nearly 200 league appearances.

The 26-year-old has had another vital season for the Saddlers, notching up 24 appearances to date in all competitions.

Now though, according to The Real EFL, there has been ‘no sign’ of a new deal to extend his stay. As a result, interest from League One and League Two has started to emerge.

This news comes with Walsall firmly mid-table, having only lost once in their last 12 in all competitions.

Kinsella, a former Republic of Ireland U21 player, was named as his club’s Player of the Season for the last two campaigns and would clearly be a huge loss.

A man in demand…

Kinsella has proven his worth both on and off of the field and has subsequent interest from up and down the EFL.

There have been a number of managerial changes during his time at the Bescott Stadium – recently-sacked Norwich City boss Dean Smith was there when he began and now, the current man in charge is former Newport City manager Michael Flynn.

As previously mentioned, the end of Kinsella’s contract is looming with no resolution in sight, but the club will surely be looking to keep hold of their key asset. Securing a move to a League One side, which seems a viable option, might be the quickest way of moving up the English football pyramid, as opposed to getting promoted with Walsall.

There is still plenty of time left in this January window and so the future of Kinsella will be worth keeping an eye on.