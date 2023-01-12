Fresh update emerges on Blackburn Rovers man’s future amid interest from Championship rivals

Blackburn Rovers loan man Clinton Mola will be staying at Ewood Park this month, the Lancashire Telegraph has now said.

Blackburn Rovers’ summer recruit Mola has struggled for regular minutes since joining the club on loan.

The versatile 21-year-old has featured just six times across all competitions this campaign and with the January transfer window providing a chance to reassess, rumours emerged that he could be set for a change of scenery. Another Championship club was said to be keen, but a new update has now emerged.

A new report from the Lancashire Telegraph states that Mola will not be on the move this month.

Because Mola has already played for two clubs this season, Blackburn and parent club VfB Stuttgart, he won’t be allowed to play for a third. As a result, the unnamed club that was interested has now moved onto other targets, with Mola now poised to stay.

More chances to come?

There have been bright moments for Mola this season, with probably his best performance coming in the EFL Cup against West Ham. Outside of that though, memorable outings have been few and far between.

With a stay on the cards, it will be interesting to see if Jon Dahl Tomasson is willing to give him more opportunities. There’s a loan-to-buy option included in his deal, so he’ll be hoping for a chance to prove he’s deserving of a long-term deal.

His ability to play in a range of defensive additions as well as in defensive midfield can make him a handy player to have at Ewood Park, but he’ll need chances to prove himself if he’s to earn an extended stay.