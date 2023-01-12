Ex-Crewe Alexandra boss contacted by Swindon Town

David Artell has been contacted regarding the recent vacancy at Swindon Town, claims journalist Ryan Whelan.

Artell, 42, was most recently the manager of Crewe Alexandra. The former defender managed Crewe Alexandra for five years, earning promotion to League One with the club in 2020. However, he was unable to retain their third tier status and they were relegated last season with his former side now sitting 17th in League Two.

Swindon Town recently lost their boss to Crawley Town despite sitting 13 places higher than them in the table. Scott Lindsey’s departure is a bit of a concern for a side chasing promotion back to League One this campaign.

Now, the search for a new boss has began and Whelan has now revealed Artell has been contacted by the Swindon Town hierarchy.

A shrewd appointment…

Artell has exactly what Swindon Town need; promotion experience. The 42-year-old does only have experience at one club so far as a manager, but that shouldn’t be a huge worry given his success throughout that stint.

The former Rotherham United player is a passionate character on the touchline and if he does get the job, he should earn the respect quite quickly from the dressing room.

The Swindon Town hierarchy must ensure they do their due diligence on this move as it will prove crucial to their chances of promotion.

Swindon Town sit just a point off 4th in what is a tight table and their January business, partnered with the right appointment, could be the difference between League One and League Two football next year.

As things stand there are no indications Swindon Town will make an appointment before their game this weekend. A win would make the new bosses job a lot easier, but Grimsby Town won’t make it easy.