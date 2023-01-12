Everton linked with surprise swoop for in form Hull City man

Everton are considering a surprise swoop for Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan, reports claim.

Estupinan, 26, only joined Hull City last summer. But the Colombian striker has hit the ground running, currently sitting on 11 Championship goals for the season so far.

And fresh reports coming out of Colombia (via Sport Witness) have revealed that Everton have taken a surprise interest in the Hull City man, with the Toffees widely reported to be eyeing up a striker signing during this month’s transfer window.

As per Colombian outlet Las 2 Orillas, Everton are considering a swoop for Estupinan, who is seemingly one of a number of strikers on Frank Lampard’s radar this month. And the Toffees have been linked with a number of other Championship strikers so far this month, including Chuba Akpom, Viktor Gyokeres, and Ben Brereton Diaz.

Tigers boss Liam Rosenior spoke out on Estupinan’s future at the club last week, telling Hull Live:

“He keeps scoring, he’s brilliant. He’s not going anywhere. I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep him here at the moment in the form that he’s in.”

Estupinan not for sale?

Hull City did very well to sign Estupinan last summer. But he only signed on a two-year deal and so at the end of this season, he’ll be in the final year of his contract.

This is becoming an increasingly problematic situation for clubs as the player can often refuse to sign a new deal, whilst clubs wanting to sign him wait for his contract expiry, leaving the selling club without an actual sale.

Everton are enduring some well-reported financial problems of late and so they don’t look likely to spend big this month, and Hull City don’t look likely to sell Estupinan – not on the cheap anyway.

So what might come of this rumour remains to be seen. But it’s certainly an interesting one, and one that Rosenior will want to go away sooner rather than later.