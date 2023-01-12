Championship duo set for Charlton Athletic medicals, reports reveal

Charlton Athletic are on the verge of a double signing with Todd Kane and Macauley Bonne undergoing medicals at the club, reports claim.

Kane, 29, has made just nine appearances for Coventry City this season. The defender appears out of favour at the Sky Blues at the moment after joining from QPR last season.

And Bonne, 27, recently left QPR after having made eight appearances in the Championship this season.

Dean Holden is experiencing his first transfer window at the helm of Charlton Athletic and it seems they’re in for a busy one.

Football Insider are reporting Kane is undergoing a medical ahead of a short-term loan deal, and Bonne also, but ahead of free transfer.

The duo bring Championship experience which could be crucial for the Addicks. Holden has steadied the ship since his arrival, but how far he can take them this year remains to be seen.

Difference makers…

Kane’s contract expires in the summer meaning a successful stint at The Valley could lead to a permanent deal which may prove an added incentive for the defender to impress.

Bonne looks close to making a Charlton Athletic return and he’ll be hoping to recreate the form which saw him score 11 and assist two in the 2019/20 season.

His League One campaign last season with Ipswich Town was impressive and if he can contribute the same amount, Charlton Athletic could well be in for a positive end to the campaign.

Holden’s side sit 12th in the third tier, nine points outside the top-six. Reaching the play-offs this season may be too big of an ask, but if Holden can stabilise them ready for next season they could really kick on.

Charlton Athletic suffered a humbling defeat to Manchester United last time out and return to League One action against Barnsley this weekend.