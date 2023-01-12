Burnley see £2.5m bid for Championship man rejected, report reveals

Swansea City have knocked back two transfer offers from Burnley for Michael Obafemi, reports WalesOnline.

Swansea City striker Obafemi, 22, is once again on Burnley’s transfer radar after the Clarets tried and failed to sign the Irishman last summer. And Obafemi has since struggled in the Championship with Swansea, scoring just three goals in 19 league appearances so far this season.

And now Swans boss Russell Martin has revealed that his side have seen two bids for one of their transfer targets rejected, whilst the Welsh side have also knocked back bids for Obafemi and also for Morgan Whittaker.

Martin told WalesOnline:

“We’ve made two bids for a player that’s not quite there. Things have stalled a bit since then because both clubs are trying to get the best deal.

“We’ve also had bids for two of our players in Michael and Morgan. We’ve knocked two bids back for Michael. One for Morgan.”

WalesOnline also revealed that one of the Burnley bids Swansea City have rejected for Obafemi is worth in the region of £2.5million. Reports last summer revealed that Burnley had three bids for Obafemi rejected, with the Swans having valued the player at £10million at the time.

Burnley currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table compared to the Swans who sit in 15th – a total of 21 points behind the Clarets.

1 of 15 Which of these clubs has Tom Ince NOT played for? Derby County Ipswich Town Luton Town Nottingham Forest

Obafemi to Burnley?

Burnley clearly like the player. And it also seems clear that the Swans want to move him on after what’s been a tough first half of the season for Obafemi.

But given the fact that Swansea could’ve netted a lot more than £2.5million should they have sold him last summer, the Welsh club will surely hold out for a higher transfer fee this month.

Burnley’s £2.5million bid might be a lowball offer to test the water. But the Swans surely can’t expect to claim anything close to £10million for Obafemi this month given his struggles in the league so far this season – Burnley also seem unlikely to spend that much on anyone in this month’s transfer window.

It seems like Obafemi, Swansea, and Burnley are coming to an impasse once again and if Obafemi misses out on a move for a second time, it’ll leave both he and his current club in a tricky situation.