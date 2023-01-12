Burnley agree deal to sign 26-year-old in the summer

Burnley have agreed a pre-contract agreement with Portimonense full-back Fahd Moufi ahead of a move to Turf Moor this summer, according to Portuguese publication O Jogo.

Burnley were one of the busiest sides in the summer window at the start of the season, revamping in all areas of the pitch. They may not have bolstered their ranks further so far in the January window, but they are looking to do so in the hopes of helping their chances of promotion.

They will be looking at all options, including scouting players out of contract in the summer. One such player is Moufi, who’s current deal at Portuguese side Portimonense expires in just a few months time, and Burnley have wasted no time in making a move for the 26-year-old.

According to O Jogo, Burnley have agreed a pre-contract agreement with the defender, with Moufi moving to the Championship side in the summer.

A huge boost for Burnley…

Ian Maatsen has been a revelation at the club since making the loan switch from Chelsea in the summer, but they could be resigned to losing him when he returns to his parent club. Therefore Moufi could look to fill the void left by the Dutchman next season at left-back.

He is a versatile full-back as he can play both right-back and left-back and so this will stand him in good stead in breaking into the first-team fold at Turf Moor under Vincent Kompany. Of course another factor will be whether they are in the second tier or the Premier League, but versatility will take him a long way.

With Moufi on his way, it could also have an impact on the players currently playing in his position. The likes of Connor Roberts and Charlie Taylor who are likely to continue into next season with the club, will want to impress Kompany enough to remain in his thinking even after the arrival of the Moroccan.