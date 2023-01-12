Bolton Wanderers forward agrees move to League One rivals – Salford City recently linked

Bolton Wanderers striker Amadou Bakayoko is on the verge of a move to Forest Green Rovers, Gloucestershire Live has reported.

Bolton Wanderers man Bakayoko has struggled for a starting spot this season.

He’s played 27 times across all competitions this season but the vast majority of those outings have come off the bench. In the process, he’s managed four goals and two assists for Ian Evatt’s side.

Rumours emerged earlier this month that Salford City were keen on the striker. Now though, it seems he’s set for a League One stay.

Gloucestershire Live has said that Bakayoko is poised to complete a move to third-tier struggles Forest Green Rovers. It comes shortly after Dan N’Lundulu’s arrival, with the Southampton striker’s move to the University of Bolton Stadium opening the door for Bakayoko to head for pastures new.

Forest Green are in the market for attacking reinforcements after Connor Wickham left the club at the end of his contract.

A good move for Bakayoko?

Staying in League One makes for a good winter transfer for Bakayoko, and at Forest Green, he should be a strong contender for a starting spot.

They’re in need of a new talisman after losing Wickham and the Bolton Wanderers man looks set for the chance to fill the gap left by the former Sunderland and Crystal Palace man.

His physicality and aerial presence is similar to that of Wickham, so it will be hoped that he too can enjoy success at the top of the pitch despite Forest Green’s struggles this season. Ian Burchnall’s side sit bottom of the table as it stands, four points away from safety after four consecutive defeats.