Bolton Wanderers favourite attracting interest from European side

Bolton Wanderers forward Dapo Afolayan is being monitored by German side St. Pauli, as per German outlet The Hamburg Adenblatt.

Afolayan, 25, has made 22 League One appearances so far this season. The English attacker has scored three and assisted two in the third tier so far.

Last time round the former West Ham man contributed to 17 League One goals, but despite a strong end to the season from Bolton Wanderers, they were unable to reach the play-offs.

Now, reports are emerging linking Afolayan to Germany. St Pauli sit 15th in Bundesliga 2 and just one point off bottom place.

Afolayan’s positive performances since joining Ian Evatt’s side permanently were going to attract attention eventually, but now they must try and fight to keep him at the club this month.

1 of 12 Who did Sam Allardyce succeed as Bolton Wanderers manager in 1999? Bruce Rioch Gary Megson Colin Todd Sammy Lee

A sideways step?

Moving to Germany would be a unique career experience for Afolayan, but given St. Pauli’s current league position, it doesn’t seem like a step up from Bolton Wanderers.

Evatt’s side currently sit 5th in League One and are unbeaten in seven games across all competitions. They appear more than able to challenge for the top-six this season and maybe even become a Championship side once again.

And if Bolton Wanderers were to secure promotion, many would argue the second tier in England is a more exciting prospect than the second tier in Germany.

However, if St. Pauli make a convincing enough bid then it may not matter about any of this and Afolayan could be on his way.

It would be a huge blow for Bolton Wanderers and given the importance to their side, Evatt would likely target another striker this month.

Up next for Bolton Wanderers is a clash against a struggling Portsmouth side this weekend.