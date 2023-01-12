Blackburn Rovers pushing to secure deal for Premier League midfielder

Blackburn Rovers are in advanced talks to sign Bournemouth’s loaned out midfielder Gavin Kilkenny, Football Insider has claimed.

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson will be hoping some fresh January signings can bolster their faltering play-off bid.

Somehow, Rovers are still sitting in 3rd place. But, with the chasing pack closing in, fresh faces are needed to breathe some new life into proceedings at Ewood Park.

Now, it has been claimed that one player who could be inbound is Irish talent Kilkenny.

Football Insider reports that Kilkenny, who is currently on loan with Stoke City, could be set to be recalled by parent club Bournemouth in order to sanction a move to Blackburn Rovers for the rest of the season.

Rovers are said to have a deal in place and are confident of nailing a full agreement ahead of other Championship clubs keen on the 22-year-old midfielder, who has played just four times for the Potters.

In need of a new move…

After getting such little action with Stoke City, it only seems right that Kilkenny heads for pastures new this month.

Don’t let his struggles with Alex Neil’s side fool you either – the Irishman is a talented, diminutive central midfielder who possesses an impressive passing range and composure on the ball. He’s not the most physical presence in the middle of the park but he’s willing to put in the hard yards when needed.

Kilkenny is a technically-gifted midfielder who can control the pace of the game well, something that could work well alongside someone like Lewis Travis in the middle of the park for Blackburn Rovers.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck, but Kilkenny would be a solid addition for Tomasson if the move comes to fruition.