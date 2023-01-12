Blackburn Rovers attacker in talks over Scottish Premiership move, report claims

Blackburn Rovers attacker Dilan Markanday is wanted on loan by Motherwell, it has been reported by Football Scotland.

Blackburn Rovers looked to have pulled off an eye-catching deal when they signed Markanday from Spurs this time last year.

He had made an impressive breakthrough in North London and his move to Ewood Park made for an impressive pickup. However, injury hit shortly after his move and this season, he’s found regular chances hard to come by under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

As a result, speculation has circulated over a winter exit and now, a potential suitor has emerged.

Football Scotland reports that Scottish Premiership side Motherwell are in talks with Blackburn Rovers over a deal to sign Markanday on loan until the end of the season. The club are keen to bolster their attacking options before the end of January and a six-month deal for Markanday looks to be in the offing.

The option for a permanent deal will not be included, it is added.

Deserving of a chance…

Markanday had already proven his ability in youth football and it’s only right that he starts playing regular, first-team football from here on out. If he’s not going to get the chance to do so under Tomasson, a loan will be his best option.

There have been calls for him to be given a shot at Ewood Park. He’s not made a single Championship appearances this season and promising outings in the EFL Cup have shown he’s got the ability to make an impact at this level.

Until he’s going to be given minutes at Ewood Park though, a loan looks to be the right move for Markanday.