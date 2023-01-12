Ballpark price tag emerges as Wigan Athletic court Burton Albion striker

Burton Albion man Victor Adeboyejo is the subject of interest from Wigan Athletic this month and it appears a ballpark price tag has been revealed.

Adeboyejo, 25, has scored 11 and assisted two so far in 25 League One outings. The former Barnsley man is having his most impressive season to date with the striker having scored no more than three league goals in any senior campaign before this.

The Brewers are struggling and without Adeboyejo’s services they could be well adrift of safety as thing stand. However, they do sit 22nd and just two points from safety in the third tier.

Reports began linking the Tics with Adeboyejo earlier this week with the striker said to have a release clause in his contract. And now, Alan Nixon has revealed he believes that release clause stands somewhere below £450,000.

A small price to pay…

Kolo Toure’s side are bottom of the Championship and are in dire need of reinforcements this month to stand any chance of surviving.

Nathan Broadhead returned to Everton before making a permanent switch to Ipswich Town leaving Wigan Athletic a striker short, which probably explains the interest in Adeboyejo.

If Burton Albion do have such a small release clause on him then they are at risk of a serious blow this month. They’d be losing one of the league’s top scorers and at a price which makes him incredibly hard to replace.

There are obvious question marks over Adeboyejo’s ability to provide in the Championship. The 25-year-old has just five goals and one assist in 58 second tier games across his career so far.

However, he is in form currently and if he’s ever going to hit the ground running for Wigan Athletic, it’s now.

But, until they get this one over the line, Toure must work with what he’s got and his side face a struggling Cardiff City in the Championship this weekend.