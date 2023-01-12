Axed EFL boss looks increasingly likely to land Portsmouth job, says reporter

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says it ‘seem increasingly likely’ that former MK Dons boss Liam Manning will become the new Portsmouth manager.

Manning, 37, was most recently manager of MK Dons. The former West Ham coach made his name with Belgian side Lommel SK before landing the Dons job in August 2021, following Russell Martin’s departure to Swansea City.

And in his first season in English football management, Manning guided MK Dons to the League One play-offs. His side lost to Wycombe Wanderers in the semi-finals and the following summer transfer window saw Dons lose some of their key players.

It subsequently led to a poor first half of this season for Manning and MK Dons, with Manning being sacked last month with his side struggling near the foot of the table.

But Manning looks set for a swift return to League One with Crook saying that the Englishman looks set to replace Danny Cowley in the Fratton Park dugout.

Seems increasingly likely Liam Manning will be the new #Pompey manager. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 11, 2023

Portsmouth started this season well but have since dropped down into 13th place of the table, having not won a league fixture since October now.

Manning to the rescue…

Manning’s seemingly imminent arrival at Fratton Park may raise some eyebrows, given the fact that he sacked by MK Dons just a few weeks ago.

But last season should tell you all you need to know about Manning as a manager and as a coach. With a few good, technical players at his disposal, he made MK Dons into promotion hopefuls in what was a stacked League One roster.

Portsmouth have a much better set of players than MK Dons do right now and so Manning will surely be eager to prove his worth, and optimistic of his chances of success at the club.

He’s a young coach with a lot to learn still and a lot to prove. But the early signs from his career are positive and on the whole, it seems like a very steady appointment for Pompey, who face Bolton Wanderers in League One this weekend.