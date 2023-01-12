‘At the moment…’ – Rob Edwards quizzed on reported Fulham interest in Luton Town star

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has said he’s heard nothing of Fulham’s reported interest in James Bree this month.
Luton Town man Bree has been a mainstay in the Hatters’ starting XI again this season.
He’s not missed a single minute of Championship football so far and he’s continued to play a key role under Rob Edwards, operating as a right-back, wing-back or a right-sided centre-back across the campaign.
The level of his performances hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with Fulham recently said to have him on a list of right-back options. However, Edwards has now said that he’s heard nothing of the Cottagers’ reported interest.
When quizzed on the matter by Luton Today, the Hatters boss said that given just how good the former Aston Villa man is, he wouldn’t be surprised if he was drawing attention. But, at the moment, ‘it’s quiet’ on that front. He said:
“I’ve not heard anything on it at the moment.
“Again, Bree is a good player, and nothing would surprise me. He’s a very, very good player, we’re thankful that we’ve got him here, but at the moment, it’s quiet on that, so I couldn’t comment any further.”
One to hold onto…
A player as important as Bree is one Luton Town will not want to lose, and certainly in January. A departure this month would mean the Hatters would have to hunt a replacement, something that would be a tough task at the best of times.
The Wakefield-born defender’s attacking and creative threat has been as present as ever when deployed as a full-back or wing-back, while the defensive side of his game has been on show when pushed back into the back-three too.
He’s got an important role to play in Edwards’ bid to maintain the Hatters’ upward trajectory, so it will be reassuring to hear that despite the links, there’s nothing concrete just yet.