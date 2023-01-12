‘At the moment…’ – Rob Edwards quizzed on reported Fulham interest in Luton Town star

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has said he’s heard nothing of Fulham’s reported interest in James Bree this month.

Luton Town man Bree has been a mainstay in the Hatters’ starting XI again this season.

He’s not missed a single minute of Championship football so far and he’s continued to play a key role under Rob Edwards, operating as a right-back, wing-back or a right-sided centre-back across the campaign.

The level of his performances hasn’t gone unnoticed either, with Fulham recently said to have him on a list of right-back options. However, Edwards has now said that he’s heard nothing of the Cottagers’ reported interest.

When quizzed on the matter by Luton Today, the Hatters boss said that given just how good the former Aston Villa man is, he wouldn’t be surprised if he was drawing attention. But, at the moment, ‘it’s quiet’ on that front. He said:

“I’ve not heard anything on it at the moment.