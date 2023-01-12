3 Reda Khadra replacements Sheffield United must consider as Heckingbottom begins attacker hunt

Sheffield United’s loan deal for Reda Khadra wasn’t as successful as anyone would have hoped.

The youngster has now seen his Sheffield United deal cut short too and he’ll spend the rest of the season with Birmingham City.

Now, The Star has reported that Paul Heckingbottom and his recruitment team have submitted a list of potential Khadra replacements. Here, we put forward three players who should certainly be on that list…

Siriki Dembele

Dembele’s game time since joining Bournemouth has been limited, especially in the Premier League. From his time in with Peterborough United, everyone knows he’s a quick, tricky and versatile forward, making him a solid Khadra replacement.

The 26-year-old has spent much of his career on the left-wing but he can operate as an attacking midfielder or a centre-forward if needs be too.

Anis Mehmeti

Mehmeti has been lighting it up in League One for Wycombe Wanderers and if Sheffield United want a permanent addition, the Albanian attacker should be on their radar this month.

He’s got a bright future ahead of him and after eight goals and four assists this season, it’s a surprise to see he’s not drawn attention from elsewhere. Given the key role he plays for the Chairboys though, a winter deal may be a tricky one to strike

Keane Lewis-Potter

Now this might seem optimistic, but what a signing it would be. Lewis-Potter starred for Hull City and ultimately earned himself a move to Brentford but since then, he’s only managed eight Premier League appearances, five of which have been as a sub.

A half-season spell with a title-chasing Championship side could do wonders for his development and could really take the Blades’ attack to the next level. Again, it’s an optimistic one to even mention, but Lewis-Potter is surely a player worth checking in on at the very least.