3 Liam Delap replacements Stoke City should consider after Manchester City starlet’s new move

Stoke City are down on a centre-forward after Liam Delap’s loan was brought to a premature end.

Stoke City had agreed a season-long deal with Manchester City but after a tough time with the Potters, the Premier League side made the decision to end the loan and send him to Preston North End.

With the Potters now in need of another option up top, we put forward three replacements Alex Neil and co should consider…

Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt has been drawing Championship interest this month and if Stoke City want another striker, they could do far worse than throw their name into the hat for the Leeds United striker.

He’s been prolific at youth level before and many have been calling for him to get more starting XI opportunities at Elland Road. They’ve eluded him so far though and a loan looks his best option this month.

Sam Surridge

Nottingham Forest striker Surridge is another attracting attention from the second-tier this month. He’s someone Stoke City will be familiar with too after his brief stay at the club before heading to the City Ground.

Four goals in 24 games didn’t make for a particularly memorable stint but he’s since proven that he can be prolific at this level with Forest. A loan could be a cheap deal to strike with Neil in need of another option in attack.

Layton Stewart

Last but not least is Liverpool starlet Stewart, who could be ready to make the step up to senior football.

He’s notched six goals in eight Premier League 2 appearances this season and at 20 years old, the time has come for him to be tested on the senior stage. A Championship stint for the former England U18 International could be the next best step for him to make and he’s an option worth considering for the Potters.