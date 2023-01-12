3 Josh Griffiths replacements Portsmouth must consider after West Brom recall decision

Portsmouth saw loaned in goalkeeper Josh Griffiths recalled by West Brom on Wednesday night.

Portsmouth’s only goalkeepers now are Josh Oluwayemi and youngster Toby Steward, so another option in between the sticks will be needed. Griffiths had held down the starting spot at Fratton Park, with Oluwayemi serving as his no.2.

Here, we put forward three replacement options Pompey should have in mind this month…

Aynsley Pears

Reports have said that Pears is among the players who could be allowed out on loan by Blackburn Rovers this month, making him a solid option for Portsmouth to consider.

When given a chance at Ewood Park, the 24-year-old has made a decision impression. In his 13 appearances for Rovers, the former Middlesbrough man has managed six clean sheets and he’s deserving of a shot at regular minutes.

Stefan Bajic

Bajic is another Championship goalkeeper who could do with more regular minutes. The 21-year-old Frenchman was recruited by Bristol City as one for the future in the summer but he hasn’t even made the bench in the Championship this season.

He’s a French U21 international and previously gained first-team experience with Saint-Etienne in France. If he’s going to have a future at Ashton Gate, a loan with Portsmouth could be best to get him ready for second-tier football.

Matt Macey

Last but not least is Macey, who is the most experienced of the three shot-stoppers. The 28-year-old ex-Arsenal man notched up a respectable total of 18 clean sheets in 52 games for Hibernian before returning south of the border with Luton Town.

Again though, game time has been hard to come by and he’s only been in the matchday squad in one Championship game since September.