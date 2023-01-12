20-year-old flying in for Burnley medical after transfer agreement

Burnley have agreed a deal for young centre-back Ameen Al-Dakhil and he will now fly in for a medical, Sacha Tavolieri has reported.

Burnley have used the European market well in bolstering their ranks since Vincent Kompany’s arrival.

It has been refreshing to see the Clarets bring in so many top talents from the continent after largely recruiting domestically for years. It has paid off too, with Kompany’s side sitting in a commanding position at the top of the Championship table.

Now, new reports have emerged claiming another European export is set to jet in.

Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri has said on Twitter that Burnley have now reached an agreement for 20-year-old centre-back Ameen Al-Dakhil. The Belgian youth international, who plies his trade for Sint-Truidenense, left for England this morning and it poised to undergo a medical soon after the two clubs reached a deal over his transfer.

A fee is not mentioned at this stage, nor is the proposed length of his contract.