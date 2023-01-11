West Brom join Middlesbrough in chase for League Two striker

West Brom are the latest side showing interest in Leyton Orient prodigy Daniel Nkrumah, reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Middlesbrough were said to be among the Championship sides keen on Nkrumah earlier this week.

Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 09.01.23, 14:36) said that Boro had identified the Leyton Orient starlet as a potential addition for their U21s, with unnamed second-tier sides also said to be keen on the youngster.

Now, reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that West Brom are also eyeing him this month.

The two Championship promotion hopefuls are said to be battling it out for Nkrumah’s signature. The young striker is viewed as a bright talent for the future and he’s been gaining some more senior experience away from Brisbane Road in recent weeks.

Nkrumah has been with National League South outfit Welling United, scoring his first senior goal for the club in his last outing against Worthing Town before returning to Leyton Orient.

1 of 18 Which of these clubs has Steve Bruce NOT managed? Sheffield United Huddersfield Town Wigan Athletic Bristol City

Another League Two talent for the Baggies?

It remains to be seen just who ends up winning the battle for Nkrumah, but this wouldn’t be the first time West Brom have dipped into League Two for new attacking recruits.

They signed Brandon Thomas-Asante from Salford City in the summer and he’s been a hit since. He’s netted seven times in 19 games for the Baggies and although a far more senior figure than the 19-year-old Nkrumah, his success shows the club can find joy in recruiting from lower leagues.

Nkrumah is certainly one for the long-term and he would more than likely start out in youth football if he makes the step up to the Championship. However, there’s no reason why the London-born prodigy might not make a name for himself in the second-tier in the years to come.