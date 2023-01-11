West Brom boss Carlos Corberan attracting shock Premier League interest

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has emerged as a surprise option for West Ham as pressure piles on the shoulders of David Moyes.

West Brom’s turnaround since bringing Corberan in to replace Steve Bruce has been remarkable.

Under Bruce, the Baggies made a dismal start to the season and they even found themselves in the relegation zone. Since then though, they’ve risen back towards play-off contention, with their Spanish boss leading them to 9th place and just one point away from the top-six.

Now though, it has been claimed Corberan is drawing surprise Premier League interest.

The Sun states that top-flight struggles West Ham are keeping tabs on the former Huddersfield Town boss. Questions are being asked of current boss Moyes and although the Hammers are backing him at the moment, Corberan is being kept in mind as a potential successor to lead them away from the drop zone if needs be.

West Ham sit 17th as it stands after taking just 15 points from 18 games thus far.

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for West Brom? Tomasz Kuszczak Thomas Gaardsoe

Admiring glances…

Yes, Corberan has done a great job with the Baggies and managers who perform so well often draw attention from elsewhere.

However, he only arrived at West Brom in late October and he’s under contract until the summer of 2025. He’s in a strong position to lead the club back to the Premier League himself, so to see him up sticks and head to the top-flight so soon after arriving would be a huge shock.

It would be an optimistic move for West Ham, but with faith being kept in Moyes at the moment, it remains to be seen if their admiration for Corberan develops into anything more serious.