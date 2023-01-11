Watford want Manchester United winger on loan, report reveals

Watford are keen on signing Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri on loan until the end of the season, The Telegraph has said.

Watford are in the market for more options on the wing this month amid Slaven Bilic’s shortage of options out wide.

The January transfer window provides the perfect chance for the Croatian to make an impact on proceedings at Vicarage Road and it will be hoped that some fresh faces can bolster their bid for promotion back to the Premier League.

Now, The Telegraph has claimed one man on their radar is Manchester United prodigy Pellistri.

They state that Bilic has held an interest in the Uruguayan since before his outing against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night and he’s keen on bringing him in to strengthen their depleted ranks.

There will likely be rival interest from other English clubs and teams in Europe though if United sanction an exit.

A much-needed addition…

Watford are in dire need of more options on the wing and Pellistri could be an ideal addition.

The 21-year-old hasn’t gained an awful lot of experience in English football yet, with his cup outing against Charlton his first senior appearance for Manchester United. He managed an assist in the process too.

Much of his game time on these shores have come in the U21s setup but he’s a regular for Uruguay’s national side and has picked up experience with CA Penarol and out on loan with Deportivo Alaves.

Pellistri mainly operates on the right-hand side and he’d offer Bilic some much-needed depth out wide, so it will be hoped they can see off the competition for his signature and wrap a deal up this month.