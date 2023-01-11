Walsall and Tranmere Rovers vying to sign League One man, report claims

Tranmere Rovers and Walsall have both agreed a fee with Forest Green Rovers for striker Jamille Matt, claims Football League World.

Matt, 33, has just one goal and one assist in 16 League One appearances so far this season. The experienced striker impressed last year scoring 19 and assisting ten in 46 League Two outings, but has since failed to recapture that form.

The former Newport County talisman is a proven League Two goalscorer, but he hasn’t featured all too much in the third tier this time around. Matt has only started six times, making ten appearances off the bench for Forest Green Rovers.

Now, an emerging report from Football League World has claimed League Two sides Tranmere Rovers and Walsall have both agreed a fee with Forest Green Rovers for the striker, and that he could be on the move to League Two this month.

A sensible move…

Matt’s contract expires in the summer and it doesn’t appear his future at Forest Green Rovers was leading in the right direction.

Tranmere Rovers and Walsall are two and four points outside the top-six respectively and a prolific fourth tier goalscorer like Matt could be crucial to either side’s chances of closing that gap and pushing towards League One.

Given Matt’s contract situation, it may be quite a cheap deal for either side to pull off and whoever wins the race will be adding a very strong option in their ranks.

With two sides involved in this deal it may be quite a dragged out process and the deciding factor could well be Matt’s personal preference, which is yet to be revealed.

It’ll be interesting to see where Matt ends up. But for now both Tranmere Rovers and Walsall will be preparing for their League Two outing against each other this weekend.