Update emerges on possibility of Aberdeen making Middlesbrough loanee Hayden Coulson’s move permanent

Aberdeen are prepared to wait until the end of the season before making a decision whether to pursue a permanent deal for Middlesbrough loanee Hayden Coulson, according to Teesside Live.

Despite getting appearances here and there at Middlesbrough under Jonathan Woodgate, Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder, Coulson was loaned out to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in the summer.

Since then he has gone on to make 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring once, registering three assists and helping the club to 4th in the table at this point in the season.

He has impressed at Pittodrie and with his contract at Middlesbrough up in May later this year, there is the possibility that Aberdeen could snap up the 24-year-old left-back on a permanent deal for free.

However, according to Teesside Live, the Dons are prepared to wait until the end of the campaign before making a move, in the event that Boro do indeed offer him a new deal at the Riverside.

Although it seems unlikely he would be offered a new contract given the players ahead of him in the pecking order, the report states that the door isn’t completely closed at Middlesbrough, with Coulson’s name having ‘come up recently a couple of times back on Teesside when discussing players out on loan’.

A move away seems the best option…

Coulson’s time on Teesside seems limited, although a lot could depend on Ryan Giles’ loan from Wolves come the end of the season. Giles is Boro’s current first-choice at left-back ahead of Marc Bola and if Giles moves back to Molineux, Boro could be tempted to offer a deal to Coulson.

Aberdeen, as with any club, will want to save money and cut corners where they can. If they don’t have to splash the cash in January to secure a permanent move for Coulson, and they can get him for free in the summer, it makes sense to play the waiting game.

What Coulson needs at this stage in his career is regular minutes out on the pitch. At Middlesbrough that doesn’t seem to be a guarantee or even likely, and so a move away from the Riverside seems the best option for the player.