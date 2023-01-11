The latest on Viktor Gyokeres: Could Burnley make a move? Has Coventry City’s stance on a potential sale changed?

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres looks like one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe right now, with a number of clubs having been linked.

The powerful Swede has scored 12 goals in 25 Championship appearances for Coventry City so far this season. He netted 17 last time round and it led to interest in him last summer, but he remained with the Midlands club, although transfer interest has picked up again in recent weeks.

Burnley were mentioned alongside Gyokeres ahead of January, but Sky Blues boss Mark Robins insisted that the striker would not be sold this month.

So what’s the latest on Gyokeres’ situation?

Over the past week or so, Gyokeres’ name has come back into transfer headlines, despite Robins repeatedly saying that he’s not for sale.

Leeds United are being linked with a move for the Coventry City striker, as well as Everton. But the main thing to come out this month is that Coventry City want £18million for Gyokeres – a price tag was not previously mentioned when Burnley were linked.

And that fee seems to be well out of Burnley’s reach. Alan Nixon previously said that Burnley will spend big on a new no.9 this month but LancsLive suggested otherwise, saying that the Clarets don’t want to jeopardise their newfound transfer structure by overspending on any new signings this month.

So with a fresh price tag emerging, it could suggest that Coventry are in fact open to offers for Gyokeres this month, but only at this apparent £18million valuation. And to add another element of uncertainty to the matter, Doug King completed his takeover of Coventry City yesterday, with his takeover deal reportedly ‘signed off’ by the English Football League.

Burnley meanwhile still seem keen on a striker signing and reports have emerged in the past 24 hours suggesting that the Clarets have reignited their interest in Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi, who could be available for cheaper than he was last summer.

Vincent Kompany’s side still seem unlikely to move for Gyokeres, especially so after this new price tag has emerged. As for Coventry City, it seems like they’re now open – albeit still reluctant – to a sale this month, but whether or not any team will meet this apparent £18million valuation remains to be seen.