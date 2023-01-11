The 7 players linked with Sheffield Wednesday this month and the likelihood of each deal happening

Sheffield Wednesday have already been linked with a number of players this month.

Sheffield Wednesday are firmly in the fight for automatic promotion back to the Championship and Darren Moore will know that bringing in some fresh faces will help their bid to return to the second-tier.

But who has been linked with the Owls this month? We highlight the links here and discuss the likelihood of each deal…

Tayo Edun

Blackburn Rovers’ versatile ace Edun has struggled for game time under Jon Dahl Tomasson so far this season. Sheffield Wednesday were said keen in a report from Lancs Live alongside Charlton Athletic, MK Dons, Lincoln City and Oxford United.

How likely is a deal?

This one looks like it’ll be one to scratch off the list. Reports have said Edun is set to join Charlton Athletic this month.

Connor Ronan

24-year-old midfielder Ronan is struggling for game time with Wolves and it was claimed earlier this week that Wednesday are among the clubs to have an interest in the midfielder.

How likely is a deal?

Shortly after the links emerged, contrasting claims from Yorkshire Live said he is not of interest to the Owls, seemingly ruling out the chances of a Hillsborough switch for the Wolves man.

Kartell Dawkins

Dawkins is said to be on trial with Sheffield Wednesday, featuring in an U21s clash against Burnley. He’s currently on the books at Leicester City, where he has mainly played for their U18s.

How likely is a deal?

It remains to be seen how long his chance to impress the Owls lasts but if he can make a good impression, this academy addition could be easy to do.

Oliver Colloty

New Zealand youth international Colloty is another talented youngster rumoured to be training with Sheffield Wednesday at the moment. He’s currently playing for Melville United, where he has managed an impressive 20 goals in 31 games.

How likely is a deal?

A chance to move to a prestigious club in England would surely be attractive for Colloty. It will likely depend on if he can impress in his time training with the Owls though, so it remains to be seen if he can make a good impression.

James Hill

Hill, 21, was mentioned by The Star as a potential centre-back target. He’s struggled for first-team minutes since joining Bournemouth this time last year and a temporary move should breathe life back into his career.

How likely is a deal?

Hill is another name that can be chalked off though, having completed a temporary move to Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

Elliot Anderson

Newcastle United prodigy Anderson was heavily linked with a summer loan move to Sheffield Wednesday but he ended up staying with Eddie Howe’s side. However, regular, meaningful minutes have been few and far between so far this season.

How likely is a deal?

Despite his limited game time, Howe has said Anderson still has a part to play at St. James’ Park. Not only that, but if a loan move was to transpire, a shot in the Championship seems more likely.

Luke McNally

Last but not least is Burnley centre-back McNally, who was also mentioned as an option for Moore’s side by The Star. He too has struggled for minutes since making the summer move from Oxford United.

How likely is a deal?

This could be a great move for all parties. If the interest is genuine and Burnley are willing to let the Irishman head out, this one is a deal you could see happening this month.