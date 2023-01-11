The 7 players linked with Ipswich Town this month and the likelihood of each deal happening

Ipswich Town have been linked with a whole host of new faces this month.

Ipswich Town are firmly in the fight for automatic promotion this season but Kieran McKenna will know that to strengthen their bid for promotion, new faces could be needed.

Nathan Broadhead and Massimo Luongo have joined already, but who are all the other players linked with the club and just how likely is it that the deals happen? We take a look here…

Charlie McNeill

Manchester United prodigy McNeill has been linked with an EFL loan move this month and Ipswich Town have been mentioned alongside a number of Championship clubs.

Given his lack of senior experience, a League One spell could be better off for the youngster and with McKenna’s Red Devils links in mind, this could be a deal we see come to fruition.

Jamal Lowe

Lowe has struggled for game time since Bournemouth’s return to the Premier League and he too has been mentioned as one who could step down to the Championship. Ipswich Town are also said to be admirers though as they look to bolster their attack.

This would be a huge signing for the Tractor Boys given Lowe’s pedigree and the Championship interest. For those reasons though, it’s hard to see this one happening.

Theo Corbeanu

Shortly after his return to Wolves following an uneventful Blackpool loan, The Mirror (Transfer News Live, 05.03.23, 16:41) said Canadian forward Corbeanu was on McKenna’s shortlist.

He’s shown bright sparks but given the number of attacking options already available at Portman Road, it would be a surprise to see this one develop into something more serious.

Jack Taylor

Peterborough United star Taylor has long been mentioned as a target for Ipswich Town and this month, the links have resurfaced. Conflicting reports have circulated, but this one is another that doesn’t look all that likely.

Posh aren’t keen on selling any key players and given the Tractor Boys’ status as a League One rival, it would be a bizarre move to let him go.

Tom Cannon

Ipswich Town were said to be among those eyeing a loan deal for Everton starlet Cannon this month.

However, there’s little point expanding on this one as the Irish striker has since sealed a temporary move to Preston North End.

Morgan Whittaker

Another ambitious link to have emerged is Swansea City star Whittaker. This one circulated before the window but after his recall from a thoroughly impressive Plymouth Argyle stay, his situation has been of continued interest.

Again though, it has been insisted that the Swans didn’t recall him just to be sold. And, given how he was thriving at Plymouth, it would be bizarre to recall him just to send him to another club in a very similar position.

It would be a huge signing for Ipswich, but this is one that probably won’t happen.

Malcolm Ebiowei

Last but not least is Crystal Palace starlet Ebiowei, who has fielded plenty of Championship and League One interest this month.

It seems he’ll be another target to scratch off the list though with Hull City expected to complete a deal.