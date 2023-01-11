The 4 players linked with Sunderland this month and the likelihood of each deal happening

Sunderland have looked really good since the return of Championship football, taking 11 points from their last six league games.

Tony Mowbray’s side have moved up into 8th place of the table. They’ve beaten Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, and Wigan Athletic since the World Cup break and Black Cats fans are quietly optimistic of a top-six finish this season.

The club’s transfer business this month though will surely dictate whether or not Sunderland do secure a play-off finish, and here we look at the four players linked with Sunderland so far this month and the likelihood of each deal happening…

Jamal Lowe

Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe looks set for a Championship move this month, with a clutch of second tier sides having been linked, including Sunderland.

But the Black Cats have only been loosely mentioned alongside Lowe, with the likes of QPR and Norwich City said to be leading the race for the Bournemouth man as things stand.

Still, Sunderland can’t be ruled out of this one, but it seems like there’s a few teams ahead of them right now.

Sam Surridge

Sunderland and Burnley have both been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge. Soon after the links emerged though, it was revealed that Surridge’s preference was to stay at Forest and battle for a more regular place in the starting XI.

But Keith Downie spoke exclusively to The72, and he said that Surridge may still be on the move this month with Forest seemingly keen to move the striker on.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

At the start of the month, reports emerged linking Sunderland with a move for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. The 28-year-old is the joint-top scorer in League One right now with 13 goals in 24 league outings so far this season, having netted 12 in the Championship last time round.

But Peterborough Telegraph has since revealed that, whilst Mowbray is a fan of Clarke-Harris’, he’s not someone that the Black Cats are currently looking at signing.

Charlie Cresswell

Sunderland have recently been linked with a potential loan move for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell. The youngster is on loan at Millwall but there’s been suggestions that he could be recalled for a while now.

Cresswell has been in and out of the Lions’ starting XI of late, but this one seems too early to call for Sunderland – it seems like a realistic potential signing though and Sunderland will be seen as an attractive destination for Leeds to send the defender.