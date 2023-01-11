The 4 players linked with QPR this month and the likelihood of each deal happening

QPR look like they’re gunning for a busy January transfer window. So far though, the R’s haven’t made any new signings.

But new signings look to be on the horizon and they could come thick and fast for Neil Critchley’s side, who currently sit in 12th place of the Championship table after the opening 26 games of the campaign.

Several names have so far been linked with a move to west London and here we look at those players, and discuss how likely they are to sign for the R’s this month…

Jamal Lowe

Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe is the big name being linked with a move to QPR. And right now, it seems like QPR are in pole position to sign the Jamaican striker on loan with reports (Sky Sports Transfer Centre via FLW) saying exactly that.

Norwich City have been the team closely linked alongside QPR, but they don’t look very likely to be active in the transfer window this month given their recent managerial change. Critchley has already indicated that he needs goals and a move for Lowe could be a really shrewd one.

Ashley Barnes

Another striker option for QPR is Burnley’s Ashley Barnes. West London Sport revealed that the R’s had been alerted to his possible availability this month, despite the 33-year-old having played 19 times in the Championship for league leaders Burnley this season.

The Clarets look to be eyeing up a striker signing this month with a few names having been linked, and the arrival of another striker could well allow Barnes to move on. Right now, this one doesn’t seem as likely as the Lowe deal, but it certainly seems like an option for Critchley.

Leighton Clarkson

Yesterday, reports emerged linking QPR, West Brom, and Reading with a loan move for Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson, who is currently on loan with Scottish side Aberdeen.

Critchley and Clarkson will have crossed paths during the QPR boss’ time at Anfield, which might yet play a part in Clarkson potentially coming to west London this month. And since the rumour broke, Alan Nixon has revealed that QPR are in fact leading this transfer chase as things stand.

This one has come about quickly but it seems to be gaining traction, so it’s definitely one that seems likely at this moment in time.

Malcolm Ebiowei

QPR have been mentioned in the race to sign Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei on loan. At first, it seemed like a distant rumour. But then reports revealed that QPR and Palace had spoken about the potential move and that the Eagles were happy for Ebiowei to head to QPR.

But it was also said that Critchley was coy on filling another loan spot with a wide player, as he wants a striker this month. Since, it’s been reported that Hull City are set to sign Ebiowei and so this potential transfer looks very unlikely right now.