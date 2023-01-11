The 4 players linked with Burnley this month and the likelihood of each deal happening

Burnley have been linked with a few new faces so far in the January transfer window.

Burnley sit in a commanding position at the top of the Championship table and with a healthy gap to the play-off spots, Vincent Kompany’s side are certainly on track to return to the Premier League.

However, the boss will know the Clarets can’t rest of their laurels and some new faces could keep this fresh at Turf Moor.

Here, we look at the players linked with Burnley so far this month and assess whether or not a deal could go through…

Hjalmar Ekdal

Swedish defender Ekdal emerged on the club’s transfer radar last week. The 24-year-old currently plays for Allsvenskan side Djurgardens, who are in the UEFA Europe Conference League.

The centre-back has said the links are ‘awesome’ too, so he certainly hasn’t turned his nose up at the links. However, reporter Alan Nixon has said that the Clarets have backed out of the chase, seemingly ending the chances of a deal.

Michael Obafemi

Obafemi was a target for Burnley in the summer and Alex Crook has said their interest has been revived.

He’ll be available at a much cheaper price this winter too, with Swansea City expected to offload him this month.

Given his situation in South Wales, this seems like a deal that can be struck as long as the Clarets are willing to part with the cash to make the move.

Antoine Semenyo

Another attacking talent said to be on Burnley’s shortlist is Bristol City star Semenyo. He’s become a star performer for the Robins since forcing his way through their academy but has been in and out of the team this season.

A fee of £12m has been quoted too, and that may well fend off interest from suitors, including the Clarets. At that price, it is hard to see anyone ending Semenyo’s time at Ashton Gate before the end of the window.

Sam Surridge

The last of the players linked with a Turf Moor switch this month is Surridge, who has impressed in the Championship before but has found minutes hard to come by in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

It has been reported that Surridge is keen to stay at the City Ground, although reporter Keith Downie has told The72 that a deal still could come to fruition with Forest interested in offloading him.

This is one that could transpire, but it may only be later in the month.