The 3 players linked with Millwall this month and the likelihood of each deal happening

Millwall have already been linked with a few new faces this month.

Millwall will know that they can’t rest on their laurels this month if they want to mount a serious play-off push. Gary Rowett’s side are right among the chasing pack, sitting in 6th as it stands.

New additions will be important to the Lions’ top-six bid, but just who has been linked with the club? Here, we look at those linked so far this month and assess the likelihood of each deal…

Jamal Lowe

Jamaican international Lowe has been heavily linked with a move back to the Championship amid his struggle for regular minutes in the Premier League with Bournemouth. Millwall have been mentioned alongside QPR, Norwich City and Bristol City.

He’s obviously got plenty of second-tier pedigree behind him and given his place in the squad at Dean Court, a move seems likely. But, with the competition for his signature, a deal may not be easy to come by for the Lions.

Charlie McNeill

Manchester United are reportedly willing to send McNeill out on loan this month to give him a shot at senior football.

He’s not short of Championship interest either, with Millwall linked alongside Preston North End, Blackpool, Barnsley and Ipswich Town.

Again, if Millwall are keen on a deal, they face significant competition for his services it seems. He’s yet to be tried and tested at a senior level, so relying on him to bring goals to The Den could be a risk. McNeill seems a feasible option, but given his lack of experience, a League One loan may be best for him this month.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Last and certainly not least is Rotherham United star Ogbene. His future has long been at the centre of transfer speculation and Millwall are the most recent side to be mentioned as a potential suitor.

Swansea City were claimed to have made him their top target for the month but new reports have said differences over his valuation are currently an obstacle to a potential deal.

That may well open the door for Millwall to swoop in and the versatile forward would be a great addition for Rowett. If they’re willing to pay the reported price tag of over £1m, this could be one that gets done.