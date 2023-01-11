Stoke City considering surprise swoop for Bristol City man

Stoke City are considering a loan swoop for Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley, reports BristolLive.

Bentley, 29, has been hailed as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship over the past few seasons. But the former Brentford man has lost his starting spot to Max O’Leary who’s been Nigel Pearson’s no.1 since October now.

And with Stoke City seemingly on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this month, given their ongoing links to Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen, BristolLive have revealed that the Potters are considering a surprise loan swoop for Bentley, who is now in the final six months of his contract at Ashton Gate.

Bentley has kept four clean sheets in 13 league appearances this season, having kept six clean sheets in 38 league outings last season and nine in 43 during the 2020/21 campaign. Despite Bristol City’s struggles over the past few years, Bentley has earned praise for his consistent and commanding performances between the sticks.

Stoke City currently sit in 18th place of the Championship table and have conceded 34 goals in 26 league outings so far this season with Bristol City a point and a place behind them in 19th.

Bentley is a Rolls Royce…

Bentley’s exclusion from the Bristol City side is a surprising one. He’s been one of the Championship’s best shot-stoppers over the past few seasons and he’d be shoo-in at most Championship sides.

So it’s no surprise to see interest in Bentley emerging and it’s also no surprise to see that it’s Stoke City. Alex Neil has used both Joe Bursik and Jack Bonham in goal this season but neither goalkeeper has really impressed, and it seems like Neil will look for a new no.1 during this month’s transfer window.

Whether or not the Robins will let Bentley leave on loan given his contract situation remains to be seen. They might fancy a permanent sale, but whether or not Stoke would be prepared to put money on the table for Bentley also remains to be seen.