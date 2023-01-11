Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool and Charlton Athletic among clubs eyeing Watford prodigy

Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool and Charlton Athletic are among the sides keen on Watford talent Mattie Pollock, Football Insider has claimed.

Watford recruited talented centre-back Pollock from Grimsby Town in the summer of 2021.

He had made an impressive breakthrough with the Mariners and after enjoying a strong 2021/22 campaign on loan with Cheltenham Town, Pollock has stuck around with the Hornets for this season.

However, he’s only played four times across all competitions and now, a loan exit has been mooted.

Football Insider has said that Watford will be happy to send the 21-year-old out on a temporary deal this month, and he’s not short of interest. Championship rivals Blackpool are mentioned, but most of the interest comes from League One.

Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Barnsley, Burton Albion, Exeter City and Shrewsbury Town are all said to be keen, with the Brewers and the Grecians already making approaches for the central defender.

One to watch…

Pollock has certainly caught the eye when previously given a chance to impress in the EFL.

His career with Watford is yet to take off but another successful spell out on loan may well end up thrusting him into the limelight at Vicarage Road sooner rather than later. The Redhill-born defender is more than comfortable on the ball but provides a vital aerial presence too, making him a threat from set-pieces too.

It remains to be seen just who wins the race for Pollock this month but with plenty of suitors, it shouldn’t be hard for Watford to find him somewhere to see out the season this month.

Pollock has played twice in the Championship this season, with his last outing coming against Millwall in October.