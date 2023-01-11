Sheffield United star subject of Premier League transfer enquiries – Blades’ position made clear

Sheffield United have made it clear they are unwilling to sell Iliman Ndiaye this month amid enquires from multiple Premier League clubs, the Daily Express has said.

Sheffield United forward Ndiaye’s situation at Bramall Lane has been at the centre of speculation a while now.

His rise to prominence over the past 18 months or so has not gone unnoticed and with his current deal expiring at the end of next season, interest has been arising from elsewhere ahead of a possible move for the Senegal international.

Now, new claims have emerged regarding top-flight admirers.

The Daily Express (Transfers News Live, 11.01.23, 11:56) has said that Premier League clubs have been making enquiries regarding the potential availability of Ndiaye. However, Sheffield United have made it clear that they are not interested in letting go of the forward.

He’s got a vital role to play at Bramall Lane this season as they fight it out for automatic promotion from the Championship.

A key role to play…

If Sheffield United are to make a return to Premier League this season, Ndiaye will have played a vital role.

Playing as an attacking midfielder or striker, the Rouen-born star has managed a thorough impressive nine goals and eight assists in 26 games across all competitions. He’s been key in finally getting the best out of Oli McBurnie and if the Blades well, Ndiaye has been influential more often than not.

His contract situation means there’s not necessarily a rush to get things done imminently but come the summer, there’s no doubt that his deal will become a priority.

Premier League clubs and other suitors may have more luck in their attempts to sign him after this season is done, but the Blades will surely be keen to hold onto their star attacker for the long-term.