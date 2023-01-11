Rotherham United lose first-team figure to Paul Warne’s Derby County

Derby County have recruited a new first-team analyst in the form of Carl Edwards, who has confirmed his arrival from Rotherham United on Twitter.

Rotherham United lost long-serving manager Paul Warne to Derby County earlier this season. He was named the Rams’ new boss in September, assuming the role after Liam Rosenior’s time as caretaker boss.

It has been a successful time at Pride Park for Warne too, guiding them into the play-off spots having lost just twice in 15 League One games.

Now, in his bid to take the Rams forward, it has been confirmed he is reuniting with a former Rotherham United colleague.

Carl Edwards, a first-team analyst, has announced on Twitter that he is joining Warne at Derby County after their time together at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. In confirming his switch, Edwards thanked those involved in South Yorkshire for their support during his year-and-a-half-long stay, saying:

I would like to thank the players and staff with @OfficialRUFC for making me so welcome over the last 1.5 years. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time and made some memories and friendships for life. I am excited for the new challenge in my new role at @dcfcofficial pic.twitter.com/cXX60uMnY2 — Carl Edwards (@CEdwards20) January 10, 2023

He replaces Pete Shuttleworth in the role, who left in the summer to follow Wayne Rooney to DC United.

Warne’s team grows…

Managers often looking to bring familiar faces with them to new clubs when making moves and Warne is certainly no different. The arrival of Edwards should hopefully help the Rams boss further imprint himself and his ideas on Derby County’s performances.

The appointment of another former colleague will only help instil Warne’s philosophy further, so it will be hoped Edwards can help the boss achieve yet another promotion from League One.

Despite their unbeaten run, the Rams are still 11 points away from the automatic spots. However, it will be hoped that they can capitalise on slip ups to close the gap to the top over the second half of the campaign.